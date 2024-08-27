AQUILA stands out for its depth and quality of content. Each issue is packed with a surprising amount of information — comparable to the word count of a typical children’s book — making it perfect for children who prefer facts over fiction. The tone is witty and engaging, with humorous asides from the editor along the way. AQUILA never talks down to its readers: it respects their intelligence, presenting complex ideas in an inspiring way. The magazine features unique illustrations that are full of colour and energy, further enhancing the content.