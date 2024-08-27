Facebook-f Instagram Shopping-cart
AQUiLA

magazine

Big ideas for curious kids

AQUiLA

magazine

A trail-blazing, independent children’s magazine for curious readers of 8 - 14 years

AQUILA Children’s Magazine inspires a true love of reading and exploration. Its engaging content sparks curiosity, encouraging children to venture beyond the curriculum with fascinating topics that enrich their learning journey with facts, humour, and creativity.

  • Vibrant History, Science & General Knowledge
  • Fiendish puzzles, Arts & Crafts
  • Delivered to your door each month

“You have helped her to build imagination, ambition and a strong sense of self…” 
Professor Joe Cain — UCL

Greek myths 3d

May issue: Greek Myths
In this issue, find out who’s who in Greek Mythology. Could Pegasus really fly? Meet Pandora and make a hair-raising three-headed Hydra. Plus: escape from the monster park of doom — a Jurassic Park-style take on Greek Myths

Earth 3d

April issue: Earth Science
This month, we celebrate Earth Day by uncovering the mysteries of our incredible planet! AQUILA travels back through time, explores some of the strangest places on Earth, and honours the legendary Sir David Attenborough

What's inside?

Take a peek inside our April issue, Earth Science. Each issue brings a brand new topic.

Sample magazine

Easy as one, two, three...

1. Add your subscription and any additional products to your basket.

2. At checkout add a gift message.

3. Your first magazine will be in the post soon.

Why choose AQUILA?

Now in its 32nd year of publication, AQUILA is a unique, award-winning children’s magazine. Produced in the UK and with readers in 90 countries across the globe — the monthly topics are an entertaining mix of serious facts and fantastic fun.

  • Amazing monthly topics to excite curious children age 8 - 14 years
  • Brilliant for kids with different learning styles
  • Outstanding challenges, quizzes and escape room puzzles
  • High-quality content from expert writers around the globe
  • Solid reading without digital distractions
  • No plastic or adverts
  • Expands beyond the National Curriculum
Reviews & Testimonials

“...absolutely astonishing, and so well curated it could become a reference tool... it doesn’t focus on current affairs (and) is always relevant. Ideas are quite exceptional, and the time and effort put in shines from every page."
Chris Hook
"My eight year olds' favourite magazine. She's a great reader of books but Aquila gets read over and over again. Educational, colourful and fun, really exceptional quality. It's her second year and the whole family enjoys it."
Trish Red
"My children call AQUILA "the BIG BRAINS magazine”...it was so unlike anything they’d seen before. I can't think of a better magazine when it comes to introducing young readers to a wide range of fascinating topics, challenging them to think for themselves and helping them learn how to navigate the world we live in."
Rashmi Sirdeshpande
"Sooooo obsessed with Aquila over here in Colorado! My oldest got a subscription for his birthday and it's top of his list for his 12th birthday this year…we are now on binder number 3... thank you for providing the most amazing publication for kids."
Gabi Scott
"Even Grandmothers enjoy these magazines!"
Angela Woodward
"The best thing that’s happened to my son’s reading! Just the right level of challenge and he absolutely absorbs the new knowledge, as do I. Highly recommend..."
Debbie Louise Chisholm
"Third year of AQUILA and I just wanted to reach out and say thank you. The quality of the content is absolutely phenomenal and I can't believe how much you manage to pack in to every magazine. It's brilliant to find something for my child that isn't gaming so thank you so much for making such a wonderful resource."
Mrs Miller
"...I would love to send you a picture of him walking along reading it because he simply couldn't put it down! He is something of an expert with facts but you still manage to teach him lots of new ones. Thanks for producing such a high quality, educational yet fun magazine."
Jennifer Meech
"Brilliant informative magazines, my grandson looks forward to them every month. Great for adults too"
Tonni Sluggett
"Best magazine my son had, he devoured it every month. I'd highly recommend. Loads of different topics broken down into bite sized pieces, in a format that's bright and attractive."
Chloe Clark
FAQs

How much does a subscription cost?
UK: 12-month subscription £69.99 / 4-month subscription £35
USA: 12-month subscription $109.99 / 4-month subscription $54.99
Australia: 12-month subscription A$174.99 / 4-month subscription A$84.99
World: 12-month subscription £84.99 / 4-month subscription £44.99
All shipping is included in subscription price worldwide.

All shipping is included in the subscription cost. 

UK Orders post Monday to Friday, Second Class by Royal Mail. Delivery outside UK: Delivery dates will vary as your first copy is mailed from the UK.

Yes, AQUILA is an exceptional educational resource — and much more. It encourages readers to explore subjects beyond their favourites, introducing fresh ideas that may not be covered in school. Our aim is to help children develop a well-rounded, multi-dimensional perspective on the world. AQUILA is fun, quirky, and thought-provoking, promoting critical thinking while broadening children’s interests and inspiring a lifelong love of learning.

AQUILA stands out for its depth and quality of content. Each issue is packed with a surprising amount of information — comparable to the word count of a typical children’s book — making it perfect for children who prefer facts over fiction. The tone is witty and engaging, with humorous asides from the editor along the way. AQUILA never talks down to its readers: it respects their intelligence, presenting complex ideas in an inspiring way. The magazine features unique illustrations that are full of colour and energy, further enhancing the content.

Each issue of AQUILA is crafted by award-winning editor Freya Hardy, with every new topic bringing its own set of challenges. To meet these, we draw on a diverse range of voices from around the world. Our editorial team includes talented writers, scientists, subject specialists, teachers and artists, all collaborating to create a balanced and engaging experience. Together our writers weave a rich tapestry of words and imagery, ensuring that every edition is both informative and captivating.

AQUILA posts to more than 100 countries worldwide, including America, Australia and New Zealand. The magazine will go direct to the child in any country. When the time comes for a renewal notice this will be sent to you, wherever you may live.

Buy AQUILA on this website or by phone (01323 431313, weekdays 9 – 4pm). The magazine is not available at your newsagent.