magazine
Big ideas for curious kids
AQUiLA
magazine
AQUILA Children’s Magazine inspires a true love of reading and exploration. Its engaging content sparks curiosity, encouraging children to venture beyond the curriculum with fascinating topics that enrich their learning journey with facts, humour, and creativity.
“You have helped her to build imagination, ambition and a strong sense of self…”
Professor Joe Cain — UCL
May issue: Greek Myths
In this issue, find out who’s who in Greek Mythology. Could Pegasus really fly? Meet Pandora and make a hair-raising three-headed Hydra. Plus: escape from the monster park of doom — a Jurassic Park-style take on Greek Myths
April issue: Earth Science
This month, we celebrate Earth Day by uncovering the mysteries of our incredible planet! AQUILA travels back through time, explores some of the strangest places on Earth, and honours the legendary Sir David Attenborough
Take a peek inside our April issue, Earth Science. Each issue brings a brand new topic.
1. Add your subscription and any additional products to your basket.
2. At checkout add a gift message.
3. Your first magazine will be in the post soon.
Now in its 32nd year of publication, AQUILA is a unique, award-winning children’s magazine. Produced in the UK and with readers in 90 countries across the globe — the monthly topics are an entertaining mix of serious facts and fantastic fun.
All shipping is included in the subscription cost.
UK Orders post Monday to Friday, Second Class by Royal Mail. Delivery outside UK: Delivery dates will vary as your first copy is mailed from the UK.
Yes, AQUILA is an exceptional educational resource — and much more. It encourages readers to explore subjects beyond their favourites, introducing fresh ideas that may not be covered in school. Our aim is to help children develop a well-rounded, multi-dimensional perspective on the world. AQUILA is fun, quirky, and thought-provoking, promoting critical thinking while broadening children’s interests and inspiring a lifelong love of learning.
AQUILA stands out for its depth and quality of content. Each issue is packed with a surprising amount of information — comparable to the word count of a typical children’s book — making it perfect for children who prefer facts over fiction. The tone is witty and engaging, with humorous asides from the editor along the way. AQUILA never talks down to its readers: it respects their intelligence, presenting complex ideas in an inspiring way. The magazine features unique illustrations that are full of colour and energy, further enhancing the content.
Each issue of AQUILA is crafted by award-winning editor Freya Hardy, with every new topic bringing its own set of challenges. To meet these, we draw on a diverse range of voices from around the world. Our editorial team includes talented writers, scientists, subject specialists, teachers and artists, all collaborating to create a balanced and engaging experience. Together our writers weave a rich tapestry of words and imagery, ensuring that every edition is both informative and captivating.
AQUILA posts to more than 100 countries worldwide, including America, Australia and New Zealand. The magazine will go direct to the child in any country. When the time comes for a renewal notice this will be sent to you, wherever you may live.
Buy AQUILA on this website or by phone (01323 431313, weekdays 9 – 4pm). The magazine is not available at your newsagent.